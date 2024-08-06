Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SMCI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Nomura Securities downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $999.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

SMCI traded up $8.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $616.94. 10,884,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,203,423. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.59 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $806.02 and a 200 day moving average of $838.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

