Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Sells 4,658 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2024

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 30,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 879,212 shares of company stock worth $571,892,119 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KO

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.05. 12,967,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,084,187. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83. The company has a market capitalization of $293.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.