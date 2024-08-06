Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Sells 4,658 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 30,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 879,212 shares of company stock worth $571,892,119 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.05. 12,967,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,084,187. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83. The company has a market capitalization of $293.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

