BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 11,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,684,000 after acquiring an additional 827,523 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $42,106,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,222,000 after buying an additional 216,525 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 97.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 358,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,759,000 after acquiring an additional 177,030 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 330,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,364,000 after purchasing an additional 96,629 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BWXT stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.75. The company had a trading volume of 415,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,405. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.21 and a 1-year high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.79 and a 200 day moving average of $93.55.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.