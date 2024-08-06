BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BWXT. CLSA assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $93.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,943. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.74. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in BWX Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.