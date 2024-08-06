CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 900.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in CACI International were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 68,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,887 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,972,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Stock Performance

NYSE CACI traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $446.81. The company had a trading volume of 136,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.63. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $302.21 and a fifty-two week high of $466.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CACI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.55.

Insider Activity

In other CACI International news, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CACI International news, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total transaction of $85,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,538.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $1,755,028. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

