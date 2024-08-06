Calian Group (CGY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.97 per share for the quarter.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C($0.24). Calian Group had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of C$201.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$194.97 million.

Calian Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of CGY stock traded down C$1.82 on Tuesday, hitting C$53.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$55.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$56.44. Calian Group has a 12-month low of C$46.27 and a 12-month high of C$63.75. The stock has a market cap of C$636.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 28th. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

In other news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.20, for a total value of C$224,800.00. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Calian Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Calian Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.14.

About Calian Group



Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

