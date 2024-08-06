Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Campbell Soup from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.56.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.34. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Campbell Soup by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 58,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Campbell Soup by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 986,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,562,000 after purchasing an additional 132,453 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

