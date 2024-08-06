Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded by Northland Capmk to “Strong-Buy”

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CAMT. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Get Camtek alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAMT

Camtek Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CAMT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.98. 663,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,387. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.78 and its 200-day moving average is $94.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.66. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $140.50. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.26 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 574.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in Camtek by 1,436.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.