Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Raised to Moderate Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has C$77.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$71.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a C$70.00 price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$70.07.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

TSE:CM traded down C$0.41 on Friday, hitting C$68.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,172,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,763. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$47.44 and a 1 year high of C$71.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$65.84. The stock has a market cap of C$64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of C$6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.11 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7699387 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total value of C$1,605,285.00. In related news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total transaction of C$1,372,672.55. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total value of C$1,605,285.00. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

