Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.25.

Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ZVRA stock remained flat at $7.88 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,750. The company has a market capitalization of $329.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.97. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.55% and a negative net margin of 181.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zevra Therapeutics

In other Zevra Therapeutics news, Director Thomas Anderson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $136,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,340. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZVRA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 141,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

