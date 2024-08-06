Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Increased to C$11.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.73.

CS stock opened at C$8.70 on Friday. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$4.40 and a twelve month high of C$11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44. The company has a market cap of C$6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.74.

In related news, Senior Officer Jerrold Annett sold 29,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$336,484.32. In other Capstone Copper news, Senior Officer Jerrold Annett sold 29,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$336,484.32. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$587,766.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,835. 15.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

