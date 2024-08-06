Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,615,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,167. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $70.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.