Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Cars.com Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE CARS traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 331,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,200. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $21.24.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $180.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.81 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $52,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Cars.com news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $52,651.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 25,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $482,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,051,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,184 shares of company stock worth $1,959,494. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cars.com by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

