Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $117.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $110.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.80.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CWST traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.98. The stock had a trading volume of 331,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,168. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $108.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 328.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day moving average is $95.71.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.