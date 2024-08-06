cat in a dogs world (MEW) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One cat in a dogs world token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, cat in a dogs world has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. cat in a dogs world has a total market capitalization of $513.98 million and $203.30 million worth of cat in a dogs world was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get cat in a dogs world alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000114 BTC.

cat in a dogs world Token Profile

cat in a dogs world launched on March 25th, 2024. cat in a dogs world’s total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens. cat in a dogs world’s official website is mew.xyz. cat in a dogs world’s official Twitter account is @mewsworld.

cat in a dogs world Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cat in a dogs world (MEW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. cat in a dogs world has a current supply of 88,888,888,888. The last known price of cat in a dogs world is 0.00503489 USD and is up 33.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $225,625,377.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mew.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cat in a dogs world directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cat in a dogs world should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cat in a dogs world using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for cat in a dogs world Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cat in a dogs world and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.