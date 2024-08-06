Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target Raised to $209.00 at Oppenheimer

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $199.00 to $209.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.00. 1,589,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.17 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.82.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $974,827.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,227.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $974,827.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,227.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,065 shares of company stock worth $3,145,291. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.