Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.75.

Shares of CE stock traded up $1.10 on Monday, reaching $127.09. 1,443,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese has a twelve month low of $110.76 and a twelve month high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

