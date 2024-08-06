Celestia (TIA) Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week

Celestia (TIA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, Celestia has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Celestia token can now be bought for about $4.98 or 0.00008748 BTC on major exchanges. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $701.99 million and $82.96 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,061,369,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,061,150,684.931289 with 202,194,212.681289 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 4.9557213 USD and is up 14.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 211 active market(s) with $220,119,137.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

