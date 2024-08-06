Cencora (NYSE:COR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $249.63.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $241.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Cencora has a 12 month low of $171.65 and a 12 month high of $247.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.36.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,323,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,337,283 shares of company stock worth $1,476,300,791. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 2.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 21.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cencora by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Cencora by 6.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

