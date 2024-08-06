Central Puerto (CEPU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect Central Puerto to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $150.12 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Central Puerto to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Central Puerto Trading Up 2.6 %

CEPU stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,145. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.39. Central Puerto has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

