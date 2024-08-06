Central Puerto (CEPU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect Central Puerto to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $150.12 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Central Puerto to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Central Puerto Trading Up 2.6 %
CEPU stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,145. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.39. Central Puerto has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
About Central Puerto
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Central Puerto
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.