Century Casinos (CNTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Century Casinos to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos Price Performance

Shares of CNTY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 32,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,489. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $76.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Century Casinos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Century Casinos

Century Casinos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.