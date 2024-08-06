Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41 to $0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $385 million to $400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.38 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CERT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.44.

Get Certara alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Certara

Certara Price Performance

Certara stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 561,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,550. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.55. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Certara had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.