Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41 to $0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $385 million to $400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.38 million.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CERT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.44.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Certara
Certara Price Performance
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Certara had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Certara Company Profile
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
