CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Raised to C$170.00 at Scotiabank

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GIB.A. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CGI from C$166.00 to C$160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$166.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CGI from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on CGI from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$165.25.

TSE GIB.A opened at C$151.05 on Friday. CGI has a one year low of C$129.00 and a one year high of C$160.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$141.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$146.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

