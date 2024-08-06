Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.775 per share on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Cheniere Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 105.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.0%.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CQP traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 17,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,274. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 33.19% and a negative return on equity of 275.07%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CQP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Cheniere Energy Partners

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.