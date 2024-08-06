Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 449,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 205,043 shares.The stock last traded at $37.03 and had previously closed at $37.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHUY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.50 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Chuy’s Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $637.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 317,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 37,076 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 948,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after acquiring an additional 91,612 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 262,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 37,920 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 946,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,914,000 after purchasing an additional 217,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

