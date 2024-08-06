Cibc World Mkts Upgrades NFI Group (TSE:NFI) to Hold

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cibc World Mkts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Canada raised shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NFI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.00.

Shares of NFI stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$18.83. 422,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,656. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.79. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$10.85 and a 52-week high of C$19.30. The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

