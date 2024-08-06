Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $752.61 and last traded at $750.91. 57,442 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 374,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $739.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $749.00.

Cintas Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $715.00 and a 200-day moving average of $671.65.

Shares of Cintas are set to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.09%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 25.0% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3.7% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC grew its position in Cintas by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

