Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$7.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.04 million. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 102.43% and a return on equity of 29.70%.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of CPH stock traded up C$0.52 on Tuesday, hitting C$12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 113,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,803. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.22. The stock has a market cap of C$304.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of C$3.35 and a 12-month high of C$13.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cipher Pharmaceuticals

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.