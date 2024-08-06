City State Bank Buys 2,560 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

City State Bank boosted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFLV. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,366,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,907,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,593,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,898,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,940,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,483,000 after acquiring an additional 495,453 shares in the last quarter.

DFLV stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.64. 493,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,693. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $30.59. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

