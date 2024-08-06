City State Bank Buys 468 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

City State Bank grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 248.6% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,422 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 461.7% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,762,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,658 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,702,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,041,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,115,000 after buying an additional 600,275 shares during the period. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,254,000.

NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $56.48. 401,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,445. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average of $56.65.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

