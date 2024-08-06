City State Bank Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

City State Bank lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $3,628,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Invesco LLC increased its position in Progressive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total transaction of $466,421.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,383.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $4,859,739.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,836,041.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total transaction of $466,421.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,383.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,168 shares of company stock valued at $22,937,984 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,704,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,505. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $124.06 and a 1 year high of $229.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.40. The stock has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.94.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

