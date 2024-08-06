City State Bank Invests $33,000 in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

City State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 814.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 500,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,856,000 after acquiring an additional 445,441 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,000. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.29. 288,723 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.48. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $37.91.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PICK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.