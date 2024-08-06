City State Bank Takes Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

City State Bank bought a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,206,000 after acquiring an additional 81,374 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,852,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $1,506,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,602,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,141,000 after buying an additional 99,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of AM traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.05. 3,429,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

