Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Lowered to Hold at Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CLAR. B. Riley raised their price target on Clarus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Clarus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.33.

Clarus Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36. The company has a market cap of $178.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.89. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clarus had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the second quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 430.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 45,020 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 258,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

