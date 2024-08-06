Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

CLFD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Clearfield from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital raised Clearfield from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Clearfield from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Clearfield

Clearfield Stock Performance

Shares of CLFD stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,743. The company has a market cap of $545.01 million, a PE ratio of -153.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.64. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $44.83.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $48.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Clearfield

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $72,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,929,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the second quarter valued at about $835,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Clearfield by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 33,843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Clearfield by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Clearfield by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearfield

(Get Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.