Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank raised Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.29.

Shares of NET traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.57. 1,439,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,591,129. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.47 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,481.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $1,180,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,395,141.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,481.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 653,826 shares of company stock valued at $50,848,018. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 595.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

