CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) EVP Sells $213,667.52 in Stock

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) EVP Jane Elizabeth Possell sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $213,667.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,832.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CNA Financial stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.45. The stock had a trading volume of 356,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,385. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average is $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.95 and a twelve month high of $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CNA Financial by 39.1% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

