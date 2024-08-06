Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CGNX. StockNews.com downgraded Cognex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.36.

NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.13. 1,114,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,518. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.02.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cognex by 986.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,619,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,679,000 after buying an additional 1,469,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,641,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,502,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,098,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $237,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,116 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,716,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

