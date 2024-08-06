Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN COHN traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.56 million for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 5.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

In other news, CFO Joseph W. Jr. Pooler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $116,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,785 shares in the company, valued at $684,257.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.