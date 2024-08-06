Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $260.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on COIN. Mizuho boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Singular Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.38.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:COIN traded up $4.70 on Monday, reaching $194.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,032,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,278,768. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $69.63 and a 1-year high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 3.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.78.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total value of $23,105,896.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $943,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total value of $23,105,896.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,049,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,601 shares of company stock worth $56,091,678 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,482,190,000 after buying an additional 2,624,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $147,646,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,689 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $114,211,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $139,854,000 after purchasing an additional 486,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.