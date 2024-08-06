Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELP traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 81,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,384. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

