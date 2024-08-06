Comparing CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF)

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CURO Group and Carbon Streaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURO Group -35.34% N/A -8.23% Carbon Streaming -4,304.96% -5.77% -5.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CURO Group and Carbon Streaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CURO Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Carbon Streaming 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.9% of CURO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of CURO Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CURO Group and Carbon Streaming’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CURO Group $418.33 million 0.00 -$266.73 million ($6.49) -0.01 Carbon Streaming $1.17 million 26.94 -$35.50 million ($1.47) -0.41

Carbon Streaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CURO Group. Carbon Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CURO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CURO Group has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming has a beta of -64.08, meaning that its share price is 6,508% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CURO Group beats Carbon Streaming on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides loans through online. It operates under the Covington Credit, Heights Finance, Quick Credit, Southern Finance, First Heritage Credit, Cash Money, LendDirect, and Flexiti brands. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

