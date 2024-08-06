Comparing OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) & AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC)

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) and AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

OGE Energy has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AltC Acquisition has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for OGE Energy and AltC Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OGE Energy 0 5 0 0 2.00 AltC Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

OGE Energy presently has a consensus target price of $33.60, indicating a potential downside of 12.61%. Given OGE Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OGE Energy is more favorable than AltC Acquisition.

This table compares OGE Energy and AltC Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OGE Energy 14.63% 8.89% 3.11% AltC Acquisition N/A -85.44% 2.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.8% of OGE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of AltC Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of OGE Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of AltC Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OGE Energy and AltC Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OGE Energy $2.71 billion 2.84 $416.80 million $1.97 19.52 AltC Acquisition N/A N/A $11.87 million N/A N/A

OGE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than AltC Acquisition.

Summary

OGE Energy beats AltC Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets. OGE Energy Corp. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp. in February 2021. AltC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

