Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Coveo Solutions Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of CVO opened at C$6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$324.72 million, a P/E ratio of -16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Coveo Solutions has a one year low of C$5.89 and a one year high of C$12.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.88.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of C$41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

