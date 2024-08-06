CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CPSH stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.50. 71,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,849. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 million, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.28. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $3.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of CPS Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

