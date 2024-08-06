Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT Raised to $55.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

CRTO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Criteo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Criteo from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Criteo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.88. 176,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.58. Criteo has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $471.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.64 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Criteo’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Criteo news, major shareholder Till Hufnagel bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.67 per share, with a total value of $226,020.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,777,425 shares in the company, valued at $66,955,599.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $151,827.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,789,545.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Till Hufnagel acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.67 per share, for a total transaction of $226,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,777,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,955,599.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,003 shares of company stock valued at $812,355 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Criteo by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Criteo by 7,011.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

