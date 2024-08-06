Critical Comparison: Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) versus CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD)

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CompuMed and Versus Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get CompuMed alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompuMed $5.84 million 0.62 -$30,000.00 $0.04 68.77 Versus Systems $139,722.00 24.57 -$10.51 million N/A N/A

CompuMed has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

60.7% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of CompuMed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Versus Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

CompuMed has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Versus Systems has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CompuMed and Versus Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompuMed 1.03% 1.93% 1.40% Versus Systems -7,480.35% -204.20% -165.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CompuMed and Versus Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A Versus Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00

Versus Systems has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.99%. Given Versus Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than CompuMed.

Summary

CompuMed beats Versus Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompuMed

(Get Free Report)

CompuMed, Inc., an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide. The company also provides enterprise telemedicine solutions; a suite of telecardiology services and diagnostic exam interpretations for pediatric and adult patients, including electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, echocardiogram, ECG, vascular, holter, nuclear, and video consults; and reading, transcription, reporting, storage, and video consultations in the areas of Vscan, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and radiologist video consults. It also offers OsteoGram software that works in combination with standard or digital X-ray equipment to support osteoporosis screening, diagnosis, and therapy monitoring. In addition, the company provides mobile ECG and ultrasound solutions that provide patients with immediate access to its board-certified specialists; and medical devices. It serves organ procurement organizations, rural healthcare, and correctional healthcare industries. CompuMed, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Versus Systems

(Get Free Report)

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices. It also offers business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers, developers, and other interactive media content creators in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges. In addition, the company provides XEO technology platform that offers online audience engagement. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CompuMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.