Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $164.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CROX. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded up $5.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,590. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares in the company, valued at $16,184,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,184,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $210,543.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,965.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,178 shares of company stock worth $4,597,445 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,431,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 836.7% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,190,000 after purchasing an additional 919,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $72,211,000. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $39,420,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 770,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,952,000 after buying an additional 245,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

