CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 18.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 4.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in CSX by 1.8% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 33.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in CSX by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 25,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.31. 10,724,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,827,600. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.04.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.