Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $259.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $295.00.

Cummins Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of CMI stock traded up $9.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $292.31. 1,138,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,349. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.31. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cummins will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Cummins by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cummins by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $595,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

